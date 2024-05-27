CORDA Investment Management LLC. Has $19.11 Million Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. cut its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 832,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,526 shares during the quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. owned approximately 0.79% of Highwoods Properties worth $19,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HIW. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 11.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 561,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,579,000 after purchasing an additional 165,948 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HIW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Shares of NYSE HIW traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.51. 480,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,024. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $28.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 163.93%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

