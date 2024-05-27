CORDA Investment Management LLC. Has $22.18 Million Stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,030,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,662 shares during the period. Kenvue comprises about 1.9% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $22,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter valued at about $857,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter valued at about $662,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 3,099.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 506,929 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KVUE traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.35. 24,363,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,856,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $26.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.21.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.56%.

KVUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. William Blair initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. HSBC lifted their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

