CORDA Investment Management LLC. Has $8.30 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 124.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,210 shares during the quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,200,000. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,497,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 49,092.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 13,746 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8,973.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,447,000 after buying an additional 74,838 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VYM stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $119.38. 501,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,622. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $121.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.56 and its 200 day moving average is $113.86. The firm has a market cap of $54.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

