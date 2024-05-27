CORDA Investment Management LLC. Purchases 12,792 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,792 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 3.8% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $45,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in PepsiCo by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.58.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $177.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,447,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,467,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $192.38. The firm has a market cap of $244.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.18.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $1.355 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.09%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

