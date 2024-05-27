CORDA Investment Management LLC. Reduces Stock Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,770 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 1,500.9% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 71,240 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 66,790 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,221 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,747 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 92,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 21,924 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 304,568 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,510,000 after acquiring an additional 28,390 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MTDR traded up $0.53 on Monday, reaching $60.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,133,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,843. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $43.21 and a 52-week high of $71.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $787.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTDR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

