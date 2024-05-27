CORDA Investment Management LLC. Sells 4,650 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. reduced its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 810,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the period. Kraft Heinz accounts for approximately 2.5% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. CORDA Investment Management LLC. owned about 0.07% of Kraft Heinz worth $29,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KHC. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 83,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 12,751 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth $340,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 27,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 26,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,768,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,478,000 after purchasing an additional 247,896 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.08.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.85. 5,700,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,904,107. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $38.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.64 and a 200 day moving average of $36.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $364,533.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

