Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.05.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Corteva from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Corteva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $687,391.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,491.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $687,391.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,491.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $1,826,381.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,144.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,556 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,016. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2,522.2% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $55.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.27, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.47. Corteva has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $58.81.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 81.01%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

