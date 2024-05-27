CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of CPSH stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.14. CPS Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $3.20. The company has a market cap of $25.85 million, a PE ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 1.42.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.91 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 4.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CPS Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CPS Technologies Co. ( NASDAQ:CPSH Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of CPS Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

