Crane (NYSE:CR) Trading 0.6% Higher

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $147.86 and last traded at $147.07. Approximately 175,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 238,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.15.

Several analysts have issued reports on CR shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Crane from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Crane from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on Crane from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Crane in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $565.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Crane’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Crane’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Crane by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Crane by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Crane in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Crane in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Claret Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Crane in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

