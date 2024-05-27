Creditcoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.69 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Creditcoin has a market cap of $245.75 million and $7.69 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001031 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001716 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000026 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 42.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 341,092,249 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

