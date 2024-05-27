Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ (CRNX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Jonestrading raised their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.92.

NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $47.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.54. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $53.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 0.63.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.09). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,223.27% and a negative return on equity of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Marc Wilson sold 6,942 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $297,881.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,747,133.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 15,089 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $664,821.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,251.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marc Wilson sold 6,942 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $297,881.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,747,133.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,664 shares of company stock valued at $13,965,618 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,823,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,966,000 after purchasing an additional 814,360 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,640,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,261,000 after buying an additional 38,523 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,575,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,349,000 after buying an additional 72,624 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,817,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,904,000 after buying an additional 270,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 97.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,140,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,669,000 after buying an additional 1,057,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

