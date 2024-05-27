Critical Analysis: Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) versus BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR)

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Free Report) and BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Premium Brands and BellRing Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Premium Brands N/A N/A N/A BellRing Brands 10.39% -70.95% 29.97%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.5% of Premium Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.0% of BellRing Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of BellRing Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Premium Brands N/A N/A N/A $0.51 130.39 BellRing Brands $1.67 billion 4.57 $165.50 million $1.44 40.53

This table compares Premium Brands and BellRing Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

BellRing Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Premium Brands. BellRing Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Premium Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Premium Brands and BellRing Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Premium Brands 0 3 2 0 2.40 BellRing Brands 0 3 10 0 2.77

Premium Brands presently has a consensus target price of $116.80, indicating a potential upside of 76.70%. BellRing Brands has a consensus target price of $62.23, indicating a potential upside of 6.63%. Given Premium Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Premium Brands is more favorable than BellRing Brands.

Summary

BellRing Brands beats Premium Brands on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products. It is also involved in the distribution of food products, including meat and seafood products; operation of retail/convenience store and concessionary; and provision of seafood processing services. The company operates under the brand names Harvest Meats, Hempler's, Piller's, Grimm's Fine Foods, Freybe, Isernio's, Expresco, SJ Fine Foods, McSweeney's, Made Rite, Direct Plus, Oberto, Belmont Meats, Conte Foods, SK Food Group, Hygaard, Quality Fast Foods, HQ Fine Foods, Creekside Custom Foods, Stuyver's, Bread Garden Express, and Duso's, as well as Gourmet Chef, Island City Baking, Skilcor, Leadbetter's, Concord Meats, Mclean Meats, Buddy's Kitchen, Raybern's, Leonetti's, Partner's Crackers, Shaw Crackers, Country Prime Meats, Lou's Kitchen, Yorkshire Valley Farms, Golden Valley Farms, Maid-Rite, King's Command Foods, etc. The company was founded in 1917 and is based in Richmond, Canada.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels. BellRing Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

