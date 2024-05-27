Crystalline Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Crystalline Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter worth about $60,012,000. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter worth about $31,978,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 132.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,629,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,494,000 after acquiring an additional 927,563 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 147.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,049,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,278,000 after acquiring an additional 625,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter worth about $13,736,000. Institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,188,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $34,915,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 50,682,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,570,489.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,188,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $34,915,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 50,682,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,570,489.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $9,592,703.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,401,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,646,157.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,457,501 shares of company stock valued at $179,148,132 and have sold 229,103 shares valued at $15,940,449.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,818,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,761. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $21.97 and a 12-month high of $31.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LSXMK. StockNews.com upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

