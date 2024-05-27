Crystalline Management Inc. Makes New $844,000 Investment in Clean Energy Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSS)

Crystalline Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clean Energy Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000. Crystalline Management Inc. owned about 1.14% of Clean Energy Special Situations at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Special Situations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,102,000. Institutional investors own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Energy Special Situations alerts:

Clean Energy Special Situations Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SWSS traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,116. Clean Energy Special Situations Corp. has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $11.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.63.

Clean Energy Special Situations Profile

Clean Energy Special Situations Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Springwater Special Situations Corp.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Energy Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Special Situations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Special Situations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.