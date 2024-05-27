Crystalline Management Inc. Sells 80,000 Shares of Distoken Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DIST)

Crystalline Management Inc. lessened its position in Distoken Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DIST – Free Report) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 120,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the period. Distoken Acquisition comprises about 1.6% of Crystalline Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Crystalline Management Inc.’s holdings in Distoken Acquisition were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Distoken Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Kim LLC bought a new position in Distoken Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $700,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Distoken Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,035,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its position in Distoken Acquisition by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 166,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 66,410 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in Distoken Acquisition by 21.7% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 257,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 45,910 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Distoken Acquisition alerts:

Distoken Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

DIST stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.75. 1,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,677. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.69. Distoken Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $12.35.

Distoken Acquisition Profile

Distoken Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focus on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire businesses in the technology industry in Asia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Distoken Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DIST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Distoken Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distoken Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.