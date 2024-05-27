Crystalline Management Inc. Takes Position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Crystalline Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Stantec by 187.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 92,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,383,000 after purchasing an additional 59,988 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stantec by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Stantec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,363,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Stantec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,553,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stantec by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets downgraded Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Stantec Price Performance

NYSE STN traded up $2.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.65. 98,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,839. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.71. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 1.05. Stantec Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.49 and a 1-year high of $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Stantec had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $912.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.12 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Stantec Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.07%.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

