CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 906,936 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,854 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for approximately 3.6% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $71,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in CVS Health by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 57,977 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 22,076 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,940 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,764 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,203,569 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $84,033,000 after buying an additional 99,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:CVS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,725,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,009,923. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.94. The company has a market capitalization of $69.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $53.70 and a twelve month high of $83.25.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.
CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.75.
In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,424.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.
