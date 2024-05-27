Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd

JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd increased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 572,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,908 shares during the period. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd’s holdings in Danaher were worth $132,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,386,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,352,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total transaction of $172,454.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,304,483.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,386,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,352,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,783 shares of company stock valued at $37,536,717. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on DHR. Raymond James raised their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.31.

Danaher Stock Up 0.5 %

Danaher stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $262.78. 2,089,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,693,784. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $249.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.25. The company has a market cap of $194.64 billion, a PE ratio of 44.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

