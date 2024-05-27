DataHighway (DHX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.85 Million

DataHighway (DHX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 27th. During the last seven days, DataHighway has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One DataHighway coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0443 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DataHighway has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and $12,973.39 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day.

DataHighway Coin Profile

DataHighway was first traded on April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,306,545 coins. The official website for DataHighway is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DataHighway

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 0.04333095 USD and is down -10.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $15,803.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DataHighway should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DataHighway using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

