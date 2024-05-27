Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd

JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd lessened its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 720,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,608 shares during the quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of Diageo worth $104,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in Diageo by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lifted its stake in Diageo by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $136.81. 367,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,986. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $135.63 and a 1-year high of $179.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.02.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.