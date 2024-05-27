DigiByte Market Cap Hits $197.32 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $197.32 million and approximately $6.03 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DigiByte has traded up 4.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69,130.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $489.41 or 0.00707951 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.52 or 0.00122259 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00008591 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00047160 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $141.64 or 0.00204882 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.97 or 0.00056374 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.91 or 0.00092447 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigiByte Coin Profile

DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,033,218,731 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

