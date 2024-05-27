Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Bought by Beta Wealth Group Inc.

Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,816.2% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAE traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,144. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $21.54 and a one year high of $26.33. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.14.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

