Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Holdings Cut by Schubert & Co

Schubert & Co reduced its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.0% of Schubert & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Schubert & Co owned about 0.07% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 4,409.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFSV traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,835. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.34. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $30.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.