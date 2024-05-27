DSM Capital Partners LLC Takes $46,000 Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 69 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,850.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Booking from $3,950.00 to $4,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,205.00 target price (up from $4,150.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,876.96.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of Booking stock traded up $42.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $3,795.35. 151,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,719. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,604.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,499.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,456.93 and a 52-week high of $3,918.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $11.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at $114,826,417. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,826,417. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total transaction of $2,650,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,318,211.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,651 shares of company stock worth $19,485,975. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

