Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Stake Lowered by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. decreased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $7,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 7,260.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $10.30 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.64.

Dun & Bradstreet Price Performance

Shares of DNB traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,264,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,685,017. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.38, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $564.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.77 million. On average, research analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -250.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $100,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,048,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,701,292.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dun & Bradstreet Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

