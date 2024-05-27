Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) PT Raised to $200.00 at UBS Group

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $143.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dycom Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $175.86.

Dycom Industries Price Performance

Shares of DY opened at $179.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.92. Dycom Industries has a twelve month low of $78.42 and a twelve month high of $181.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.38%. Dycom Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dycom Industries will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total transaction of $30,859.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,124.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dycom Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

