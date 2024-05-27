Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC Boosts Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 156.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,073 shares during the period. Ameren comprises approximately 1.8% of Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $7,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 245.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 56,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 40,202 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at $1,168,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 264,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,158,000 after buying an additional 120,849 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameren by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,519,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,890,000 after buying an additional 38,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 268,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,797,000 after buying an additional 13,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Trading Down 0.2 %

AEE traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $71.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,376,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,369. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.07. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $67.03 and a 1 year high of $88.72.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 61.61%.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In other news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $513,989.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,422,883.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ameren news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,318,410.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $513,989.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,434 shares in the company, valued at $17,422,883.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,900 shares of company stock worth $931,350 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Ameren from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.90.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

