Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC Buys 706 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $11,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 282.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IUSV traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $88.79. 437,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,764. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.31. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $71.27 and a 52-week high of $90.64.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.4397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

