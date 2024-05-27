Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.38. 2,209,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,683,443. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.72. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $44.95 and a 12-month high of $54.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.4311 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $5.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.51%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

