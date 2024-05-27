Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC Has $1.66 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC cut its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 65.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at $22,276,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total value of $3,297,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,957,296.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,276,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVGO traded up $14.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,407.84. 1,672,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,770,539. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $652.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.25. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $690.77 and a 12-month high of $1,445.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,324.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,204.89.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen raised shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Broadcom from $1,405.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,296.91.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

