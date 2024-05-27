Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC Has $8.39 Million Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC lowered its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,580 shares during the quarter. Entergy accounts for about 2.0% of Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $8,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,038,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,408,582,000 after buying an additional 104,803 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,562,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,977 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,506,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,883,000 after purchasing an additional 48,047 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,961,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,901,000 after buying an additional 796,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,115,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,254,000 after acquiring an additional 706,059 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other Entergy news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $1,003,284.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,465.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Entergy news, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,312.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,003,284.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,465.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,729 shares of company stock worth $2,395,315 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.45.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of Entergy stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,285,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,022. The firm has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.69. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $87.10 and a 12 month high of $114.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.91 and its 200 day moving average is $102.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.36). Entergy had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $31.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.34%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

