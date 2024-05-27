Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC Makes New $2.09 Million Investment in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 484.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Shockwave Medical by 18,122.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 141,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,981,000 after buying an additional 140,809 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 224,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,798,000 after buying an additional 50,478 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 170,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,019,000 after acquiring an additional 89,094 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $4,092,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Price Performance

Shockwave Medical stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $334.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,191,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,901. The company has a current ratio of 13.81, a quick ratio of 12.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 78.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.88. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.00 and a 52 week high of $334.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $322.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shockwave Medical

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.69 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 24.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.65, for a total transaction of $507,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,541.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.65, for a total transaction of $507,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,541.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.67, for a total transaction of $1,150,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,344,834.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,521 shares of company stock worth $2,113,296 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SWAV shares. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Shockwave Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $335.00 price target (down from $361.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday, April 8th. CL King reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective (up previously from $285.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Monday, April 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.11.

About Shockwave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters used in IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter used for IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Featured Articles

