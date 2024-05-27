Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC Purchases 3,320 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $138.66. 2,995,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,023,004. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.91. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $192.98. The company has a market cap of $118.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on UPS shares. HSBC raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.23.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

