Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC Purchases Shares of 5,062 Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC bought a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 105.1% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in Biogen by 215.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BIIB traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $217.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 770,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,831. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.44 and a 52 week high of $319.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $212.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.49. The stock has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of -0.01.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Biogen from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $333.00 to $316.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $311.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.46.

About Biogen

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

