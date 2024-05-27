Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC Reduces Stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC lowered its stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,757 shares during the quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPRX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,132,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,306,319,000 after purchasing an additional 702,754 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,437,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,330,000 after buying an additional 589,558 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 9,840,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,887,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,209,000 after acquiring an additional 151,396 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,740,000. 54.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:RPRX traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $26.62. 1,727,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,686,219. The company has a current ratio of 12.52, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.47. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $34.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.62.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 35.70%. The business had revenue of $568.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RPRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Royalty Pharma from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

