Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC Sells 12,679 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC trimmed its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 71.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,679 shares during the quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUM traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $349.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,583,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,771. The stock has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $298.61 and a 1 year high of $530.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.76.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $426.39.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

