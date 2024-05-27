Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC Takes Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 146,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in StoneCo by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,001,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,082,000 after purchasing an additional 253,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth $58,777,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STNE. Susquehanna cut their price target on StoneCo from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of StoneCo from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.90.

StoneCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE remained flat at $14.29 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,770,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,262,939. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.39. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $19.46.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. StoneCo had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $655.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.47 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

