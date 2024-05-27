Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Stock Position Lowered by Helikon Investments Ltd

Helikon Investments Ltd trimmed its holdings in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,142,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,295,745 shares during the period. Eldorado Gold makes up 35.7% of Helikon Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Helikon Investments Ltd owned approximately 13.85% of Eldorado Gold worth $365,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 8.2% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EGO. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

NYSE EGO traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $15.59. 1,010,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,556. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.12. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $16.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $257.97 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

