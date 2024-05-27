Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.430-0.430 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $150.0 million-$160.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $147.6 million. Emeren Group also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Emeren Group Stock Performance

SOL opened at $1.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $117.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.16. Emeren Group has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $4.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get Emeren Group alerts:

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.22 million. Emeren Group had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 12.70%. On average, analysts expect that Emeren Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities downgraded Emeren Group from a market perform rating to an under perform rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Emeren Group in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emeren Group to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Northland Capmk cut shares of Emeren Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Emeren Group

About Emeren Group

(Get Free Report)

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emeren Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emeren Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.