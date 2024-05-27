ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

ePlus Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLUS opened at $78.18 on Thursday. ePlus has a fifty-two week low of $48.05 and a fifty-two week high of $83.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 4,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $388,428.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,517.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ePlus

About ePlus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of ePlus in the first quarter worth $15,315,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new stake in shares of ePlus in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,459,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of ePlus by 68.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 64,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after buying an additional 26,143 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of ePlus by 5.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,617 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ePlus by 1,236.7% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

