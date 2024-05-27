ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
NASDAQ PLUS opened at $78.18 on Thursday. ePlus has a fifty-two week low of $48.05 and a fifty-two week high of $83.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.65.
In other news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 4,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $388,428.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,517.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.
ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.
