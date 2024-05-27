Ergo (ERG) Price Tops $1.24 on Exchanges

Ergo (ERG) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 27th. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $93.89 million and $619,289.47 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for about $1.24 or 0.00001764 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ergo has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,523.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $500.77 or 0.00710077 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.17 or 0.00122190 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00008292 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00046100 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00058227 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.38 or 0.00203302 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.53 or 0.00091506 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ergo

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 75,464,112 coins and its circulating supply is 75,465,381 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

