Ethena Staked USDe Trading Up 0.4% Over Last Week (SUSDE)

Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 27th. Over the last seven days, Ethena Staked USDe has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethena Staked USDe token can currently be bought for about $1.07 or 0.00001531 BTC on major exchanges. Ethena Staked USDe has a market cap of $174.98 million and $13.74 million worth of Ethena Staked USDe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Ethena Staked USDe Profile

Ethena Staked USDe’s total supply is 948,058,616 tokens and its circulating supply is 163,770,291 tokens. The official website for Ethena Staked USDe is www.ethena.fi. Ethena Staked USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs.

Ethena Staked USDe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena Staked USDe (sUSDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena Staked USDe has a current supply of 941,580,244.3564855. The last known price of Ethena Staked USDe is 1.068731 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $5,078,944.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena Staked USDe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethena Staked USDe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethena Staked USDe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

