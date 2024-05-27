Ethereum Classic Price Up 6.1% Over Last 7 Days (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $4.70 billion and approximately $339.61 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for about $31.93 or 0.00045897 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,575.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $489.72 or 0.00703878 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.36 or 0.00122687 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00008374 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.60 or 0.00206397 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00057750 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.48 or 0.00091234 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,265,821 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is ethereumclassic.org/news. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

