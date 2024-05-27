Ethereum (ETH) Market Cap Reaches $472.09 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded up 24.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for about $3,929.62 or 0.05612918 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a market cap of $472.09 billion and approximately $18.26 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00054983 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00011238 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00015947 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00017602 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00012400 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,136,768 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.

