Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Has $9.46 Million Position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. owned 0.30% of CONSOL Energy worth $9,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CEIX. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 866.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Price Performance

CEIX traded up $1.44 on Monday, hitting $97.01. 246,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,102. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.40 and a 12 month high of $114.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $1.20. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 39.24%. The business had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.55 earnings per share. CONSOL Energy’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of CONSOL Energy from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CONSOL Energy news, CEO James A. Brock sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $530,334.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 532,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,256,264.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CONSOL Energy news, CEO James A. Brock sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $530,334.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 532,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,256,264.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $189,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,492.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

Featured Articles

