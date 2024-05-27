Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,132,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,437 shares during the period. Warner Bros. Discovery makes up approximately 3.2% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $24,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WBD. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

NASDAQ:WBD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.73. 23,370,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,929,381. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.62. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.32.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

