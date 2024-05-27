Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 431,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up approximately 2.8% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $21,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2,174.3% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 21,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 20,351 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 43,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 11.5% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 153,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after acquiring an additional 15,862 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 39.5% during the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 7,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Argus raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE WFC traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,913,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,429,924. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $38.38 and a 12 month high of $62.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.56. The company has a market cap of $209.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.23%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

