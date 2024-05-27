Evercore ISI Increases Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target to $1,110.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI from $960.00 to $1,110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $975.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $1,110.00 to $1,026.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $835.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $999.44.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $1,032.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $873.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $796.36. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $424.36 and a 12-month high of $1,036.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.13. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 39.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $959.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 30.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total transaction of $4,938,891.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $80,942,435.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DECK. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 990 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 65.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,434,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.8% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,489,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 305.8% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 11,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after acquiring an additional 8,667 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

