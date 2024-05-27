Evermay Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,288 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 528.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $91,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $30.60. 637,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,842. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.86. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $30.95. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

