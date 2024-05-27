Evermay Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,783,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,454 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 18.6% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Evermay Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $100,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 30,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.73. The stock had a trading volume of 937,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,835. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $63.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.41.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.